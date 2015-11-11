BRUSSELS Nov 11 European banks will not have to
pay more to protect depositors under a new EU guarantee scheme
to be proposed in November, the European Commission said on
Wednesday.
The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in
case of a banking crisis.
EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to
100,000 euros ($110,000) but with several credit institutions
underperforming and too exposed to national sovereign bonds,
there are concerns some national funds may not be sufficient.
The Commission will table proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU
guarantee fund financed by banks "in a way that will not
increase the burden on the banking system," Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis told a Brussels news conference.
The overall costs to banks will not rise because the new EU
scheme will use funds that credit institutions are already
obliged to set aside for the existing national deposit guarantee
funds, EU officials said.
The enhanced protection comes from the shared resources
available, in addition to national funds, in the event of a
banking crisis in a given country, thus bolstering confidence.
The plan has long been opposed by Germany which sees risks
that money in its guarantee scheme would be used to rescue
savers in other EU countries.
Although EU rules foresee a target of minimum liquidity of
0.8 percent of covered deposits for national funds, Germany and
some other countries already have higher capitalisations in
their domestic schemes.
To allay concerns, the EU executive said countries would be
able to receive EDIS support only once their national schemes
had been exhausted and if EU rules were fully enforced.
If national funds were not properly financed, countries will
not have access to the European guarantee, the Commission
underlined.
New EU rules on banking resolution, to be applied from
January, also oblige bank shareholders, bondholders and large
depositors to pay the cost of a bank failure.
The size of EDIS and details of the transitional period it
requires to reach full capitalisation will be released on Nov.
24. In the longer term, the European guarantee will replace
national funds, intervening directly when a bank deposit crisis
is unfolding, the Commission said.
A similar mechanism is being set up for a common European
bank resolution fund which, initially, will be complemented by
national schemes, backed up by public money, before the European
fund is fully operational.
If enforced, EDIS must treat different currencies equally,
Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday,
raising concerns on the variable amount of protection for
holdings in sterling against the ceiling of 100,000 euros
foreseen by existing rules.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Jon Boyle)