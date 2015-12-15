BRUSSELS Dec 15 A plan to set up a euro zone
insurance for bank deposits is the key priority of the European
Union to boost the bloc's economy, top EU officials said on
Tuesday, pushing for a deal that has been fiercely opposed by
Germany.
A European-level guarantee for savers is seen by many as a
necessary complement to existing national bank guarantee
schemes, which in some countries may not be able to protect
deposits up to 100,000 euros ($110,170) as EU rules require.
"I'm convinced that setting up and finishing the banking
union will be more important for economic recovery than any
other projects at the moment," the head of the euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsslebloem, told EU lawmakers in a hearing
at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The banking union is a three-leg EU project devised after
the 2009-2012 euro zone debt and banking crisis. A common bank
supervisor and a bank resolution fund have already been
established but the third pillar of the project, the European
deposit guarantee scheme, has been stalling mostly because of
opposition from Germany.
"What could be more urgent than protecting the savings of
our citizens and reinforcing their trust in the banking system?"
the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told
lawmakers at the same hearing, reiterating his appeal to reach a
quick deal on this issue.
Leaders of the 28 EU nations will discuss how to make
progress on the banking union in their regular year-end summit
meeting in Brussels later this week.
"Work should rapidly advance as regards completing the
banking union to enhance financial stability in the euro area,"
the draft conclusions of the leaders' summit say, backing a
"gradual introduction" of the EU deposit insurance scheme.
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, opposes the plan because
it fears that money set aside by its banks may be
disproportionately used to rescue depositors in other euro zone
countries.
In November the European Commission, the EU executive arm,
proposed to set up a European deposit guarantee fund that would
be fully in charge of protecting euro zone depositors by 2024,
gradually replacing national funds from 2017.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)