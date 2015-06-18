* ECB should limit bank size to cut systemic risk
* Dutch banks returning to market after state bailouts
* Dutch banks need more competition
(Adds quotes, details)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 18 A wave of consolidation among
Europe's banks in the aftermath of the financial crisis could
end up creating banks that are considered too big to fail, the
Dutch central bank warned in a report on Thursday.
It called for limits on the size of banks and warned against
the "tempting" idea that European Central Bank supervision meant
giant banks no longer posed systemic risks.
Outlining its vision for the future of Dutch banking, the
central bank said Europe's banking union and comprehensive asset
review had eliminated many of the uncertainties that had
hindered consolidation.
"We would like the European regulator to ask not only if a
merger is sensible from a financial stability point of view, but
also if the resulting bank is rescuable ... without taxpayers'
money," said Jan Sijbrand, supervision head at the bank, known
by its Dutch acronym DNB.
The volume of banking mergers and acquisitions in Europe
plummeted from more than 140 billion euros ($159 billion) in
2007 to less than 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in 2012,
according to the DNB. But recently market talk of imminent
banking consolidation has increased.
"Greater transparency and banks' capital strengthening have
made both attracting capital for takeovers and the valuation of
takeover candidates easier," the DNB said.
Improved regulation since the global financial crisis was
meant to address the problem of big banks taking on excessive
risk in the knowledge that their sheer size would oblige
governments to rescue them if disaster struck.
But the DNB said there was a danger of this happening even
now that a common European regulator, in the shape of the
European Banking Authority, was in place.
ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, is once again
free under the terms of its state bail-out to make acquisitions,
after its stake in former insurance subsidiary NN Group
fell below 50 percent last month. The bank says it has no
immediate plans.
Another Dutch banking giant, state-owned ABN Amro
(IPO-ABN.AS), is preparing to go public again with an initial
public offering in Amsterdam valued at around 15 billion euros.
But the DNB said the experience of the United States showed
that dealing with giant banks was not simple. It noted that the
U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Committee had concluded the
resolution plans of the 11 biggest U.S. banks, outlining how
they will be wound down if they fail, were not credible.
Dutch banking would benefit from more participants,
including foreign entrants, the DNB said. The Dutch banking
market is the fifth most concentrated in Europe, and the top
five hold more than 80 percent of the sector's total assets.
"We have competition here, but not to the degree necessary
to create really sharp pricing," Sijbrand said. "We want to
encourage new market entrants, but the incumbents won't be
placed under pressure."
($1 = 0.8784 euros)
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)