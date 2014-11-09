FRANKFURT Nov 9 Banks that failed the recent
European health checks and are unable to raise the required
funds in time should be closed down, Bundesbank board member
Andreas Dombret told German magazine Focus in an interview.
The European Central Bank's landmark review of the euro
zone's 130 largest banks concluded late last month with 13 banks
failing with a combined 9.5-billion euro capital hole.
While the guidelines imply that banks which cannot cover
their capital shortfall within a given time frame will be wound
up, it remains to be seen whether governments will let it
happen.
Dombret's comments are among the strongest calls to allow
failures.
"Banks with capital shortfalls have nine months to fill the
gap. Otherwise they will be wound up and that is the right way.
The possibility to fail is a key element of the market economy,"
Dombret told German magazine Focus in an interview.
It could not be that parts of the economy were excluded from
failing, while others were not, said Dombret, who is in charge
of banking supervision on the Bundesbank board.
There was no German bank among the 13 banks that failed the
tests. Only one, mortgage bank Muenchener Hyp, fell
short of capital as of the end-2013 cut-off date, but has since
raised sufficient funds to close its capital gap.
In the long-term, consolidation would be a way to address
overcapacity in the European banking sector, Dombret said.
"I definitely see overcapacity in the European banking
sector. Consolidation is certainly a way to take capacity out of
the market. Mergers and bank takeovers should at least not be a
taboo," Dombret was quoted as saying by Focus magazine.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Michael Urquhart)