BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, Sept 30 Some European banks will fail a stress test of their ability to withstand shocks whose results are due to emerge next month, the head of the agency conducting the exercise told reporters on Tuesday.
"There will be banks (that) fail but the point is not really how many banks fail. The point is to understand how much adjustment has been made, how much this process has really changed the system," European Banking Authority head Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a regulatory conference in Vienna. He did not give any more details. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.