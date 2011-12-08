FRANKFURT Dec 8 The European Banking
Authority (EBA) sees the capital shortfall at European banks at
114.7 billion euros ($154 billion) following a fresh stress
test, two financial sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The overall shortfall after including a sovereign capital
buffer is 13.1 billion euros for German banks, 7.3 billion euros
for French banks, 26.2 billion euros for Spanish banks, and 15.4
billion euros for the Italian banks, the sources said.
The banks have time until Jan. 20 to present their plans for
recapitalisation and need to fulfill the capital requirements by
end-June, they said.