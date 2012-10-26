LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - European bank funding costs are unlikely to replicate the compression seen in the United States, as concerns about the eurozone crisis continue to weigh heavily on investors.

In the past few weeks, U.S. banks have sold debt at rock bottom prices, and are currently trading through the basic industries sector for the first time since the financial crisis.

But spread compression in the eurozone has been much less pronounced, and is likely to stay that way for the time being.

"Although there has been an improvement in spreads for European banks, the eurozone macro situation remains a cloud hampering further spread performance," said Keval Shah, head of FIG syndicate at Citi.

"The funding levels in the U.S. are tight in comparison to what many similarly rated European banks can achieve in their home market."

The European Financials Index is at 175bp, having ratcheted in by around 130bp from the wides seen just a few months ago. But there is still as much as a 300bp differential between where credits like Santander are pricing now and what they were able to achieve at the height of the credit bubble.

"We are not back to the funding levels we saw before the crisis," said Christoph Hittmair, head of European FIG DCM at HSBC. "The eurozone issues, the ongoing discussion around bail-ins and resolution frameworks are having a significant impact."

Meanwhile, bankers and investors still fear a market setback from events in Greece, Spain, Italy or even France.

"Bank funding levels in Europe are improving but it's still unclear whether or not this will continue," said Sebastien Domanico, global head of FIG debt capital markets at Societe Generale CIB.

Financial indices widened this week as Standard & Poor's offered a stark reminder that some of Europe's largest banks are not out of the woods yet.

On Thursday, S&P slashed the rating of BNP Paribas to A+ with a negative outlook from AA-, citing increased economic risks as the main reason for downgrading France's largest bank.

There have also been casualties in the periphery. Only two weeks ago Banco Popolare was forced to pull a deal from the market due to insufficient demand, as investors were unwilling to back the Italian second tier bank for longer than three years.

GLIMMERS OF HOPE

Nevertheless, investors keep coming to the market.

"I've never seen investors so negative on fundamentals and yet so willing to invest," said one FIG banker.

European bank issuance volumes are far from buoyant, hovering around levels seen in 2004 and 2005. But with only minuscule rates available elsewhere, investors have little choice but to put their cash to work.

According to Barclays data, euro-denominated financial net supply has plummeted by EUR184bn this year, having declined by a similar level the year before. Meanwhile, bankers are expecting a further drop-off in issuance in 2013 as banks focus on deleveraging, which is reducing their funding needs.

"You can be negative on the overall macro picture but be positive about the fact that banks are deleveraging and increasing their capital," said Roger Doig, fixed income analyst at Schroders.

This technical squeeze is already trickling down to European banks like BNP Paribas that have seen funding costs decline dramatically in the past three months.

Earlier in October, BNP Paribas took note of an increased bid for its secondary paper to sell its longest and tightest unsecured bond of the year.

It sold a EUR1bn 10-year transaction at 105bp over mid-swaps - some 43bp tighter than where it sold a five-year offering earlier on this year.

In Spain and Italy, the funding dynamics are also changing for the better.

A EUR500m three-year covered bond deal priced last week for Spanish commercial bank Bankinter was more than six-times subscribed - and it didn't take long for others to follow suit.

Italy's UBI Banca managed to sell a three-year EUR750m unsecured bond at 315bp with almost EUR1bn of orders. UniCredit went a step further and sold the first subordinated debt from a peripheral bank in over a year. Over 350 investors jumped at the chance to lock in a coupon of nearly 7% over 10 years.

These deals are slowly increasing the chances that peripheral issuers might some day be able to access wholesale markets at rates low enough to move away from their current reliance on cheap three-year debt provided by the ECB's twin LTROs.

The fall in Spanish sovereign bond yields on the back of ECB support is creating some welcome light at the end of a dark tunnel. But it is clear that the recovery of the eurozone is still fragile and the region is a long way from being completely out of recession. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)