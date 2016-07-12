BRUSSELS, July 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that European Union rules
offered sufficient scope for the right decision to be made on
Italian banks.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that an
agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within EU rules
was within reach.
Schaeuble also said on Tuesday that the Basel Committee of
global bank regulators needed to make sure that Europe's banks
were treated fairly at the global level.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)