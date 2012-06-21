FRANKFURT, June 21 The restructuring of Ireland's banking sector is on the right track, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said at conference on state aid in the banking market.

Almunia declined to give details of the 100 billion euro ($127 billion) package that Spain's euro zone partners are making available to that country to clean up its banks, saying aspects of the package were still being finalised. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)