Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
FRANKFURT, June 21 The restructuring of Ireland's banking sector is on the right track, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said at conference on state aid in the banking market.
Almunia declined to give details of the 100 billion euro ($127 billion) package that Spain's euro zone partners are making available to that country to clean up its banks, saying aspects of the package were still being finalised. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.