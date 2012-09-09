LONDON, Sept 10 Europe's big banks could be forced to protect trading assets as the consensus recommendation of an European Union-wide review is due to be completed next month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Liikanen review was set up in November by Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner in charge of regulation, to review of the structure of Europe's banks.

The newspaper cited people close to the project as saying a clear majority was in favour of a combination of a ban on so-called proprietary trading and a ring-fence on retail banking activities.

Two people cited by the FT said the 11-member Liikanen committee had made particularly good headway towards a unanimous view at a meeting in Brussels last week. At least seven are thought to support a trading ring-fence.

One member of the committee, chaired by Erkki Liikanen, the Finnish central bank chief, is firmly against any structural reform, the people cited said, with another two keen on some kind of middle ground.

The report is also poised to endorse the direction of several global reform initiatives - including the move to Basel III capital and liquidity rules and the introduction of a leverage ratio to cap the size of balance sheets relative to capital. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Diane Craft)