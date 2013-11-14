FRANKFURT Nov 14 European banking union will allow cross-border groups to transfer billions of euros in liquidity to countries where it is most needed, instead of keeping it bottled up within national boundaries, bankers and regulatory officials said.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch expects the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the common euro zone regulator that the ECB is due run from November 2014, to smooth out differences between national regimes and improve the functioning of the banking system as a whole.

"The SSM should also lead to less supervisory ring-fencing of liquidity both between banks and within cross-border banking groups", he said late on Wednesday.

"The fact that at present liquidity surpluses in some countries cannot be used to fund needs in others creates fragmentation," he said.

The policy change may be one of the most significant to emerge from the switch-over to a single regulator when the ECB assumes regulatory responsibilities next November by allowing banks to transfer funds to capital-starved regions, fuelling lending and promoting growth.

National regulators are currently responsible for monitoring capital adequacy.

In the wake of the financial crisis, regulators pushed national interests to the fore, some slamming financial borders shut to banking groups that wished to transfer funds to countries where they were needed most.

German regulators, for example, refused to let Italy's UniCredit repatriate money from its German unit HVB back to Italy, leaving the former starved and the latter awash with liquidity.

HVB now expects capital transfers to its UniCredit to become easier under the new regime, two sources close to the bank said. But the transfer would be somewhat less than the 7 billion euros reported by the Financial Times, they said.

"The ECB will consider matters from the perspective of the whole group and can actually, as a result, either permit liquidity transfers across borders or reject them due to the risk assessment of the group," Oliver Wagner, head of the Association of Foreign Banks in Germany, told Reuters.

Wagner, however, cautioned that the exercise could prove tricky as some national rights and responsibilities will remain under the new regime.

"We could see some discrepancies here," he said. "It may get interesting in future for those euro zone banks falling under ECB supervision."

The European Commission said in January it was looking at whether German regulator BaFin may be acting contrary to EU rules by inhibiting free movement of capital by the way it enforces liquidity rules.

BaFin's policy that banks - including subsidiaries of foreign lenders - keep sufficient liquidity for their German operations has drawn criticism from pan-European lenders.

BaFin said it applies the same measures to foreign and domestic banks.

"From the BaFin's perspective, the degree to which the supervisory methodology will change in the wake of the European Central Bank taking over supervisory functions cannot be estimated at the current time," a spokesman said in a written response to a Reuters query. (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan, Paul Taylor in Brussels and Eva Taylor in Frankfurt; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Hugh Lawson)