FRANKFURT Nov 18 Too few European banks have
been wound down over the past few years, the chairman of the
European Banking Authority (EBA), Andrea Enria was quoted as
saying in an interview published on Monday.
Enria told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
national governments were tending to want to keep their lenders
operational rather than let them fail, which has slowed the
process of repairing the banking sector.
"I am convinced that too few banks in Europe have been wound
down and disappeared from the market so far. It has been fewer
than 40 institutes, in the United States by comparison there
were about 500," he said.
The EBA, Europe's top banking regulator, is preparing tests
on the finances of top lenders, potentially paving the way for
further multi-billion euro fundraising measures by banks deemed
shaky.