* Only about 40 European banks wound down vs U.S.'s 500
* To unveil stress test scenarios after EU spring forecasts
* Wants consistency in banks' sovereign bond risk weightings
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Too few European banks have
been wound down over the past few years, the chairman of the
European Banking Authority (EBA), Andrea Enria, was quoted as
saying in an interview published on Monday.
Enria told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that
governments tend to want to keep their lenders operational
rather than let them fail, which has slowed the repair of the
banking sector.
"I am convinced that too few banks in Europe have been wound
down and disappeared from the market so far. It has been fewer
than 40 institutes, in the United States by comparison there
were about 500," he said.
The EBA, Europe's top banking regulator, is preparing tests
on the finances of top lenders next year in conjunction with the
European Central Bank, potentially paving the way for further
multibillion-euro fundraising measures by banks deemed shaky.
Enria said that it is sensible to set out the stress
scenarios to be used in the tests shortly before the exercise
begins.
"It would be good to time the announcement shortly after the
EU Commission releases its spring forecasts," Enria said, adding
that the tests should be based on the most current macroeconomic
projections possible.
"As to the methodology, we want to make that clear earlier.
We are already very far advanced."
However, he pointed out that the treatment of losses on
sovereign bonds remains a problem because they are considered
risk-free under current banking rules.
"Government bonds that are in the trading book in banks'
balance sheets and are declared as being up for sale should be
marked to market value, even if that causes losses," he said.
While big banks are already attaching some risk to
government bonds in their internal models, the question is
whether the risk-weightings are appropriate, particularly as
there are big variations in how individual banks treat the same
bond, Enria said.
"That won't do," he said, adding that the EBA would push for
consistent and conservative valuations in the stress tests.
"We don't want banks to throw out their own risk models, but
we need consistency," he said.