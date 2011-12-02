* Lending banks ask for high collateral on short-term loans

* Borrowing banks could raise secured funds at sub-market rates

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Dec 2 Strained European banks may be able to raise billions of euros of financing from liquid U.S. and Asian banks by depositing portfolios of syndicated loans with them in return for secured short-term loans, bankers said.

Loan portfolios have previously been placed with the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise financing, but could now be used to raise funding directly from more liquid banks at lower rates than would be possible in the open market.

"Loan portfolios can be used as liquidity vehicles. Banks -- particularly Asian banks -- will park cash with eurozone banks if they post collateral in the form of good loans," a banker at a European bank said.

The secured loans could prove to be a significant and useful alternative source of liquidity for banks that are shut out of global funding markets. Banks are already seeking new ways to raise finance, including through retail customers.

"We are talking potentially about billions but not tens of billions. I don't think this is a massive source of liquidity, it's very specific depending on the assets and the situation of the individual financial institution. It's very hush hush," a loan syndicate head at a US bank said.

Deleveraging French, Spanish and Italian banks have stepped up their efforts to sell high-quality loans to free up capital since August, which has produced slow but steady sales at close to face value or par.

Banks are unable to speed up sales by selling at deeper discounts to avoid crystallising losses that would erode capital further, and are now being forced to look at alternatives to meet tough deleveraging targets by mid 2012.

"Banks have to look at more creative ways of getting debt off the balance sheet if they're to meet the June 30 criteria," a London-based banker at an Asian bank said.

SHORT-TERM LOANS

Under the arrangement, borrowing banks would deposit loan portfolios with the financing banks in return for short-term loans. No deals have been completed yet, but discussions are ongoing, bankers said.

This effectively extends Total Return Swap (TRS) agreements - financing that was offered to hedge funds to buy leveraged loans at the peak of the market - to European banks in need of alternative forms of financing.

The short-term loans advanced would be secured on the loan portfolios, with maturities of up to a year and would be heavily collateralised.

"What we're saying is  give us all your assets and we'll give you 50% financing on it," the loan syndicate head said.

Structures are being discussed that could allow the borrowing banks to remain the lender of record to avoid disrupting borrower relationships.

Other structures are also being discussed that could see ownership of the loans changing hands. Financing banks may also be offered a first option to buy loans if any are sold.

Quirks in loan documentation could still complicate potential deals, particularly around the transferability of loans.

Bankers are calling for a global transfer deed to be recognised by regulators that would cede ownership and give balance sheet credit to liquidity providers' to get loans off borrowing banks' balance sheets.

The financing agreements also need to be flexible to allow assets that are withdrawn from the portfolio to be replaced. Portfolios would also need to be topped up if the value of the loans fell, bankers said.