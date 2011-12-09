VIENNA Dec 9 European banks' rush to shore up balance sheets by the middle of next year could create problems as some lenders reduce assets to boost capital ratios, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said.

He told reporters on Friday this trend was already putting pressure on some sovereign debt markets, adding he could not rule out the danger of a credit crunch as banks hoard capital to meet the new rules.

Banks must find 114.7 billion euros ($152.7 billion) of extra capital to make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence, the European Banking Authority said on Thursday.

"The challenge is primarily in the time pressure. Everything has to happen by the end of June 2012 and I won't hide my opinion that the time pressure could lead to significant difficulties on the pan-European level," Nowotny said.

"I think the Austrian banks will make it. On the European level, these are daunting challenges and you can't entirely shrug off that we may be solving problems in one area but perhaps escalating them in another area."

"I would have wished to have seen better overall coordination of policy."

Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank group, Erste Group Bank and Oesterreichische Volksbanken need a combined 3.9 billion euros to reach the target, officials said.

