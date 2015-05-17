BERLIN May 17 Ratings agency Fitch will soon
downgrade European banks en masse, possibly even at the start of
the week, German newspaper Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed
financial sources.
In most cases the banks will be downgraded by between one
and a maximum of four levels, according to an advance copy of an
article due to be published on Monday.
Fitch was not immediately available to comment when
contacted by Reuters. Handelsblatt said a spokesman did not want
to comment on the report.
The move would be a reaction to European governments having
become less willing to prop up banks if they get into a crisis,
the newspaper said.
The newspaper said dozens of banks would be affected by the
downgrade, including Deutsche Bank, which would see
its rating fall slightly, and Commerzbank, which would
be hit much harder.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dominic Evans)