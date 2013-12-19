* European Parliament president rejects deal outright
* Germany gets way on use of ESM for direct bank aid
* Pact aims to break "doom loop" between banks and
sovereigns
By Noah Barkin
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 A hard-fought EU agreement on
how to handle failing banks attracted sharp criticism on
Thursday, with the president of the European Parliament
describing it as possibly the biggest policy failure since the
euro crisis erupted four years ago.
The deal, clinched by European finance ministers in the
early morning hours of Thursday after months of difficult
negotiations, sets out a blueprint for shuttering troubled
lenders, which pushed countries like Ireland and Cyprus to the
brink of bankruptcy.
But it falls short of what some nations, including France,
Spain and Italy, had sought, by ruling out direct use of funds
from Europe's rescue mechanism (ESM) in the near-term, and
setting up what could turn out to be a cumbersome
decision-making process for winding down banks.
Even countries that signed off on the deal sounded lukewarm
about it, with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta telling
reporters: "This seems to be a step forward."
Martin Schulz, the German president of the European
Parliament, which under EU rules must approve the agreement for
it to take effect, was scathing in his assessment, vowing to
reject the deal in its current form.
"This is comparable to dealing with an emergency admission
to hospital by first convening the hospital's board of directors
instead of giving the patient immediate treatment," he said in
the text of a speech to be given to EU leaders at a summit in
Brussels on Thursday.
"If we were to implement the ECOFIN decisions on a banking
union in this way, it would not only be a lost opportunity. It
would be the biggest mistake yet in the resolution of the
crisis," he said, referring to the body of EU finance ministers
which cut the deal on Wednesday night.
Guntram Wolff, director of the influential Bruegel think
tank, was less critical of how the single resolution body would
be run, but described the funding approach as a major
disappointment.
"The ESM is clearly out of the game, there will be no direct
bank recapitalizations," Wolff told Reuters. "On this front we
can say quite clearly that this deal is unsatisfactory and
insufficient to break the vicious circle between banks and
sovereigns."
GERMAN DEMANDS
In the talks, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
refused to budge from his long-standing position that European
taxpayer money, in the form of the ESM, not be used as a
backstop during the initial phase of so-called "banking union".
Europe has agreed to build up a resolution fund of 55
billion euros by imposing a levy on banks, but that will take a
decade. A crucial question in the talks was who pays during the
period when the fund lacks sufficient cash.
Germany insisted that countries themselves be accountable
once a bank's creditors and investors have taken a hit, while
leaving the door ajar to mutualisation of risks over time.
It was also successful in its drive to prevent the European
Commission from obtaining sole power to decide on the closure of
banks. Instead, national governments will retain a say in such
decisions, alongside a new Single Resolution Board (SRB).
At a news conference in Paris with his French counterpart
Pierre Moscovici, Schaeuble described the result as
"convincing".
Economists at J.P. Morgan also praised elements of the deal,
saying those who may have expected large-scale taxpayer funded
bank recapitalisations were bound to be disappointed.
"We continue to see the direction of travel more
constructively," said Malcolm Barr in a research note.
"Germany has resisted the mutualisation of legacy banking
exposures ex ante, as always seemed likely to us. But the
commitment toward a mutualised structure over time suggests to
us that the German position would ease at the margin if market
pressures were to be reignited."
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Mike Peacock)