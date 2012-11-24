(Adds new quote from Barnier's spokesman, background)
By Giselda Vagnoni
GUBBIO, Italy Nov 24 European banks have asked
the European Commission to postpone the introduction of tougher
global bank capital rules by a year to 2014 after U.S.
regulators delayed application of the new requirements.
The new rules, known as Basel III, are the world's
regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis and would
force banks to triple the amount of basic capital they hold in a
bid to avoid future taxpayer bailouts.
The European Banking Federation sent a letter on Nov. 21 to
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier, formally
requesting a delay on the grounds that EU banks would be at a
competitive disadvantage if they introduced the new rules before
their U.S. counterparts.
"We are now very troubled over the possible repercussions
that the most recent statement from the US Authorities may have
for the international competitiveness of Europe's banks," the
letter, made available to Reuters on Saturday, said.
It said EU banks were facing sweeping regulatory changes
including new capital requirements and liquidity buffers, and
the creation of a EU supervisory authority.
"All the while, our U.S. competitors will not have matching
obligations imposed on them in parallel, or in a foreseeable
future," it said, asking for the introduction of the new rules
to be delayed to Jan.1, 2014.
European banks have long complained that protracted
negotiations on the new rules meant they would not have enough
time to start implementing them from next year, as planned.
Now they have stepped up calls for a postponement, arguing
the recent U.S. decision to delay applicaiton of Basel III
risked creating a trend whereby Europe tightens the regulatory
noose around its banks while other jurisdictions hold back.
A spokesman for Barnier said the EU would seek a coordinated
stance with the United States.
"We will wrap up negotiations in the coming weeks between
countries and parliament (on Basel III) and Michel Barnier will
seek clarity from the U.S. and work for a coordinated U.S.-EU
approach. Basel 3 norms are important for sound and competitive
banks in Europe."
When asked about the possibility of a delay, the spokesman
said: "The important thing now is to conclude trilogue (talks
between commission, EU countries and the European parliament) so
that the EU can start applying Basel 3 rules in 2013. In any
case, the various norms come into force gradually up until
2019."
The Basel III rules are meant to be phased in from January
2013 but U.S. regulators cast doubt on the timeframe due to a
flood of industry comments on the proposals.
"Basel III must be postponed, full stop" said the head of
Italy's banking association ABI, Giuseppe Mussari, at a
conference in the central Italian town of Gubbio.
"Clearly there is no worldwide agreement, so we wouldn't be
starting on a level playing field."
However, the head of Germany's financial regulator warned
this week against a staggered or delayed introduction of the
rules.
(additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels, writing by
Silvia Aloisi, editing by William Hardy)