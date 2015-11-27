DUBLIN Nov 27 A new euro zone fund for troubled
banks may face a one-month delay and not go live in January, a
prospect that would be a major embarrassment, the chair of
Europe's newest bank regulatory agency said on Friday.
The euro zone's Single Resolution Fund (SRF) will only
become operational on January 1 if participating member states
representing not less than 90 percent of the aggregate of
weighted votes ratify the agreement underpinning it by Monday.
"I think for the time being I am still hopeful we will have
the relevant votes together but it is definitely tight. It would
be a major embarrassment if we had to postpone by one month,"
Elke Koenig told a conference in Dublin.
