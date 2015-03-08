By Steve Slater
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Europe's banks need to cut costs
by a fifth and simultaneously grow revenues by 15 percent just
to get their profitability to match their cost of capital, a
study said on Monday.
European banks' return on equity (RoE), a key measure of
profitability, is likely to average less than half their cost of
capital again this year, lagging well behind U.S. rivals as
lenders struggle with high costs and weak economic growth,
according to a study by consultancy EY.
That means job cuts are inevitable and restructuring is
likely to gather pace this year.
EY's European Banking Barometer showed RoE is expected to
improve by 1.6 percentage points this year on average, but that
would only lift it to 4.4 percent, compared with an average cost
of capital of 9.4 percent and average returns of 12.2 percent
for U.S. banks.
EY surveyed 226 senior bankers in 11 markets.
The findings indicate banks in the euro zone in particular
continue to struggle to generate returns anywhere near what it
costs them to raise capital, meaning investors would be better
off putting their cash elsewhere.
The euro zone's banking supervisor has said returning to
sustainable profitability is the industry's biggest challenge,
and firms may need to sell off businesses.
British banks have restructured more and their returns are
predicted to climb to 9.5 percent this year, their highest since
2007, EY said.
EY said 69 percent of respondents to its European survey
said they were considering restructuring options, including
selling or buying assets or forming partnerships or joint
ventures, up from 55 percent a year ago.
"Both weaker growth and structural reform are forcing banks
to seriously reconsider the viability of some business units. In
particular, we may start to see concrete evidence of the effects
of the structural reform agenda on the universal banking model,"
said Steven Lewis, EY's global banking & capital markets
analyst.
Costs at Europe's banks are expected to fall by an average
of 1.6 percent this year, and respondents predicted revenues
would grow by 3.5 percent, both improvements on last year, EY
said.
Staff costs represent about 54 percent of operating costs,
and 43 percent of respondents said they expect headcount to fall
this year. The biggest cuts are expected in Nordic countries,
Italy and Austria, EY said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)