FRANKFURT May 4 The European Central Bank plans
to use further stress tests as part of its effort to ward off
any future banking crises in the euro area, a high level ECB
official said on Monday.
The ECB directly supervises the bloc's 123 largest lenders,
while smaller banks remain under the purview of national
supervisors.
It put lenders through hypothetical stress scenarios last
year as part of a comprehensive assessment of banks' financial
health before taking overall responsibility for banking
supervision in the euro zone in November.
"The stress testing will be part of the supervisory
activities in the future, for sure, in some form or another,"
Jukka Vesala, an ECB Director General responsible for
micro-prudential supervision, told a banking conference.
The ECB is taking a close look at the viability of big
banks' business models and strategy in meetings with top bank
executives and risk officers as part of its Supervisory
Examination Programme (SEP), which includes on-site inspections
and investigations of banks' internal models as well as regular
inspection by multi-country supervisory teams, Vesala said.
The ECB is meeting bank executives "as frequently as
possible," Vesala said.
"These discussions are formalised under the SEP plan," he
added.
A radical plan for Deutsche Bank to become a pure
investment bank and corporate lender was dropped after stress
tests demanded by the ECB concluded the model would not
withstand a severe financial crisis, sources familiar with the
discussions told Reuters last week.
Germany's largest lender ultimately opted for a less radical
restructuring.
