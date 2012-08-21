FRANKFURT Aug 21 Germany's private sector
lenders want to give broad watchdog powers over all euro zone
banks to the European Central Bank to eliminate interference by
politicians in banking supervision.
The BDB banking association, which represents big lenders
like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, says
placing national bank supervisors under ECB authority would
promote consistent regulation and could be put in place quickly.
"The influence of national politics in supervision would be
removed," the BDB said in a paper laying out its proposal for
future bank supervision.
The BDB hopes its ideas will feed into the thinking of the
European Commission, which is preparing sweeping changes to the
way banks are supervised -- including giving oversight to the
ECB -- after a series of melt-downs at banks in the financial
crisis.
European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a
single banking supervisor in Europe as a pre-condition to
letting the euro zone's rescue funds directly inject cash into
struggling lenders, without lending to a government first.
It is part of a wider EU effort to stop the banking and euro
zone debt crisis feeding each other.
The BDB's demand that the ECB regulate all 6,000 euro zone
lenders contrasts with the views of Germany's public sector and
cooperative banks, who say central supervision is needed only
for the 25 big banks that pose a threat to the financial system
in the currency bloc.
The ECB would need to set up an independent unit for banking
supervision to maintain a clear separation from its monetary
policy duties, such as setting interest rates.
Although the ECB would have sole responsibility for
supervising all euro zone banks, it could use the former
national watchdogs as "ECB country offices", delegating powers
to make checks on smaller banks, the BDB suggested.
National banking supervisors in the countries outside the
17-member currency bloc would maintain their independence and
current structures, although they could also be free to place
their banking systems under ECB supervision voluntarily, the BDB
said.
However, there were some problems that would still need to
be sorted out, such as the lack of administrative law giving the
ECB powers to enforce its decisions over banks, and a mechanism
for banks to redress ECB rulings they found unfair.
The BDB also suggested that the ECB could take over the
voting rights of its member countries in organisations such as
the European Banking Authority or the Basel Committee of bank
supervisors, a move that would give the central bank extra heft
relative to outsiders such as the UK.