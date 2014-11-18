FRANKFURT Nov 18 Europe's banking watchdogs
plan to ask critical questions about the business strategies of
banks and could tighten capital requirements if the answers are
unsatisfactory, German regulators said on Tuesday.
Banking supervisors have pledged to intensify scrutiny of
lenders' risks and the sustainability of their earnings to
ensure there is no repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
which still reverberates throughout the bloc.
"European banking supervision will keep a close watch on the
business models of banks," Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret said in a speech to a financial conference.
While Dombret and Elke Koenig, head of German financial
regulator Bafin, said supervisors did not intend to "be the
better bankers", they still expected to give strong guidance if
needed.
"What the supervisors could do is impose additional capital
or liquidity requirements whenever they have doubts about the
sustainability of a bank's business model," Dombret said.
Big lenders like Deutsche Bank or BNP Paribas
have been wondering about the day-to-day regulation
they would face after the European Central Bank took over direct
supervision for the 120 largest banks in the euro area on Nov.
4.
National supervisors still play an important oversight role,
particularly for the bloc's thousands of smaller lenders.
Koenig said supervisors would be questioning lenders closely
on whether capital was adequate for the risks on their books and
whether they could earn enough profit in some business areas to
maintain themselves.
"One advantage that we have - not being the better bankers -
is that we've seen different business models in different
organisations and countries," she said.
"Once in a while, you are listening to a story and you get
the feeling, 'I've heard that five times and four times it
didn't work, so why should it work now?'."
