By Swaha Pattanaik and Simon Jessop
| LONDON, April 14
LONDON, April 14 Bankers are confident they can
persuade the European Union that its proposed financial trading
tax poses enough risks to struggling economies and banks to
warrant being watered down.
Their campaign against the tax, which will be imposed by 11
of the EU's 27 countries, focuses on how much it would boost the
cost of funding for governments and companies, erode returns
earned even by long-term investors, and hurt funding markets
which are crucial to the health of the financial system.
Advocates of the financial transaction tax say it is small
enough and covers enough assets not to distort markets while
ensuring banks, which received taxpayers' cash during the
financial and euro zone crises, make a contribution to the
public coffers as governments try to rein in budget deficits.
Their arguments have struck a chord with public opinion,
particularly in those European countries where unemployment has
been rising, social welfare has been cut and wages have
stagnated or fallen due to government austerity measures.
But bankers say the impact of the levy will be felt far
beyond the financial sector if the EU sticks to its plan to tax
buyers and sellers at each stage of every trade that is either
transacted by someone in one of the countries imposing the tax
or involves an asset issued by an institution based there.
"I think that the impact is so dramatic, I would be
astounded if it passes in its current form," Remco Lenterman,
chairman of the FIA European Principal Traders Association said.
"I would almost theorise that if they pass and implement it
in its current form, they would have to cancel it after a three-
to six-month period as markets would become so dysfunctional
that you would have to revert back."
The European Commission declined to comment. Financial
regulation is often changed in the process of negotiations.
Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy,
Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, and Slovakia have said they will
levy the tax. The Commission says revenues from the tax are
expected to total up to 35 billion euros a year, or 1 percent of
the total tax revenues of the participating countries.
It is still unclear how the tax would be collected in EU
countries which won't levy it - a group that includes Britain,
which has the region's biggest financial centre.
MULTIPLYING THE IMPACT
Bankers are stepping up lobbying of the European Commission
and countries which will impose the levy to explain how a tax of
0.1 percent on stocks and bonds and 0.01 percent on derivatives
could have such a seismic impact.
One of their oft-cited examples is how much the tax would
add to the cost of a transaction which involves one investor
selling a bond and another buying it.
Because such a trade typically involves dealers and brokers
as intermediaries between investors, the tax could be levied 10
times, with the same dealer or broker sometimes being taxed
twice -- once for buying the bond and again for selling it on --
as well as each time a position is hedged to mitigate risk.
Banks therefore expect the tax to depress trading volumes,
which will hurt the profits they make from such business. And
they expect to pass higher trading costs on to clients.
"They say this is a tax on the financial sector but we pass
on the tax to clients," said a London-based banker responsible
for derivatives trading who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"Investors end up paying the tax, either through a direct
charge or because market-makers are not market making anymore so
bid/offer spreads widen and transaction costs rise."
That is unlikely to sway the European Commission or those
who signed up for the tax given one of their intentions was to
deter financial trading which does not contribute to the
efficiency of markets or to the economy.
The Commission has said the levy targets transactions which
take place between financial institutions but that it would not
be "disproportionate" if some of the costs were passed on to
consumers.
But rising trading costs are expected to prompt investors to
demand higher returns. The impact this could have on government
and corporate borrowing costs, and therefore the economy, may
end up being persuasive.
COSTS TO PUBLIC COFFERS
For example, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study published
in March said the tax could add as much as 8.5 billion euros to
the combined cost of annual debt interest payments of Germany,
France and Italy in the first year.
It would also affect corporate bonds.
Consulting firm London Economics said the per-transaction
impact of the tax, as a percentage of bond returns, would
average between 6.2 and 12.8 percent for corporate borrowers
from the countries which impose the levy.
"Our view remains that the tax is highly unlikely to be
implemented in anything like its current form," the Bank of
America Merrill Lynch research note on the tax's impact said.
"(We) think such a tax would increase borrowing costs
noticeably, increase financial risks and crimp the availability
of finance to the 'real economy', as well as damaging monetary
policy transmission mechanisms."
The Commission's own report on the potential impact of the
trading tax estimates it could shave 0.28 percent off gross
domestic product in the long run. But it said that imposing the
tax "will not negatively impact growth or jobs".
Still, bankers say a potential drag on growth is the last
thing highly indebted euro zone countries need as they try to
revive economic activity and, either avoid international
bailouts, or exit such bailouts.
"I will eat my hat if this tax comes in as proposed on
January 2014," said David Lewis at Astec Analytics, which
specialises in information on securities borrowing and lending.
"For politicians it's gold, but it's the wrong thing at the
wrong time. In the current economic environment we should be
freeing up the market, reducing costs and making things easier".
Politics is expected to determine when and by how much the
financial trading tax is eventually amended.
Five bankers and six financial industry bodies contacted by
Reuters pinpointed the German parliamentary elections, scheduled
for September, as a key watershed.
"It is ... unlikely that the proposal - in its current form
- will survive," said Judith Hardt, secretary general of the
Federation of European Securities Exchanges.
"Some lobbyists in Brussels say that part of the initiative
is driven by the upcoming German elections. Some assume that the
urgency of getting results quickly will diminish after the
elections."