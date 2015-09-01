By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Banking supervisors should
withhold some information when they publish stress test results
to prevent both bank runs and excessive risk taking by banks,
according to a paper co-authored by a Bundesbank economist.
European banking authorities are due to carry out a fresh
round of stress tests next year as they try to restore investor
and depositor confidence in the continent's banks after the
financial crisis.
The paper, presented at a conference in Mannheim last week
but yet to be published in its current form, says stress tests
should be used to influence depositor behaviour and warns
against giving too much away.
If depositors know from the watchdog that banks are in
trouble, they will withdraw their cash, threatening lenders'
survival and causing the panic the supervisor is trying to
avoid, the paper said.
For this reason, the authors say, the amount of information
disclosed by supervisors should decrease the more vulnerable the
banking sector is expected to be.
"The optimal level of 'informativeness' ... depends on the
objective probability that the banking sector is vulnerable,"
authors Wolfgang Gick, from the Free University of Bozen, and
Thilo Pausch, an economist with the Bundesbank, wrote.
"As we find, the higher the latter probability, the less
informative the optimal disclosure mechanism should be
designed."
But giving banks a clean bill of health also carries risks,
according to Gick and Pausch, by encouraging depositors to leave
their money in banks. That would undermine market discipline and
lead lenders to take excessive risks, they wrote.
For that reason, supervisors should always keep depositors
on their toes by maintaining a degree of uncertainty about the
health of banks, the paper concludes.
"By introducing a fully-revealing stress test mechanism, a
supervisor would induce extreme volatility concerning depositor
behavior in the banking system ... which is clearly not
optimal," Gick and Pausch wrote.
"The optimal stress-testing mechanism will leave depositors
with some amount of residual uncertainty."
Richard Reid, a research fellow in finance and regulation at
the University of Dundee, agreed that giving extensive details
could lead to even bigger problems and rob regulators of a
window to rectify problems, or make it harder for policymakers
to deal with wider issues like sluggish growth.
"It's an age-old problem for regulators, how much
transparency there should be," Reid said. "There is an argument
of 'let's flush it out,' but in the current situation the weak
upturn is a key concern to central bankers, and if you spook
markets about banks, then it might further complicate the
provision of credit to the economy."
The European Central Bank declined to comment on the paper.
The Bundesbank could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, additional reporting by Huw
Jones, editing by Larry King)