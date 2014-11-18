LONDON Nov 18 A data sharing scheme which has
involved U.S. financial institutions helping New York
prosecutors uncover human trafficking cases is to be extended to
Europe, one of its organisers said on Tuesday.
The partnership has involved banks including JP Morgan Chase
& Co and Bank of America Corp, as well as
money-transfer company Western Union Co, highlighting
suspicious transactions to law enforcement agencies.
"We will do the same in Europe as we did in the U.S.," said
Monique Villa, chief executive of the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, a charitable body which helped set up the scheme
with New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance last year.
Forced labour in the private economy generates $150 billion
globally in illegal profits per year, according to a report from
the International Labour Organisation. Villa said around 1
million people are thought to be living as slaves in Europe.
Vance said the U.S. partnership had so far led to more than
20 investigations, though he did not say if anyone had been
prosecuted as a result.
"Sex trafficking is at heart a business," he told a London
conference organised by the Foundation, which is part of Thomson
Reuters Corp.
"The financial institutions are in a unique position to
provide help, because they have the data that is so useful for
us in terms of proving the cases ... credit card data, travel
records, all of this is central to the success of trafficking
investigations."
The banks worked with non-governmental organisations to
identify customer traits and transaction patterns that may
signal a higher risk of human trafficking for labour or sex.
"Red flags" identified as potential signals of trafficking
included employees of a company all making money transfers
abroad at the same time, indicating they could be paying a
trafficker rather than sending money to their families.
One example which uncovered a case of sex trafficking was
highlighted by a New York nail salon putting through a credit
card payment at 2 o'clock in the morning.
Barry Koch, Western Union's chief compliance officer who was
involved in setting up the U.S. programme, is in discussions
with European banks to adopt a similar approach, including
potentially working with European law enforcement bodies such as
Europol.
