* EU malting barley supplies likely ample in coming months
* Prices expected to remain weak
* In Britain, malt demand has shifted towards Scotland
HAMBURG, Oct 9 European farmers have harvested
an excellent crop of malting barley this year, giving beer
brewers and whisky distillers plentiful supplies of their key
raw material, experts say.
"The EU harvest has turned out much better than feared in
early summer when extreme heat stressed some crops," one barley
trader said. "Supplies inside the EU look extremely good and I
expect prices for malting barley to stay weak."
The EU harvested about 28.5 million tonnes of spring barley
this year of which 9 million tonnes will reach malting standard,
almost matching last year's particularly large crop of 29.5
million tonnes when about 9.5 million tonnes was of malting
standard, traders estimated.
Additionally about 3.7 million tonnes of winter barley,
usually an animal feed, is expected to reach malting standard
against 3.4 million tonnes last year.
Malting barley supply in France should remain ample this
season after a big harvest.
Consultancy Strategie Grains estimates French malting barley
production at about 4.7 million tonnes, close to 2014, with over
half coming from winter barley.
"We have a context where malting crop supply is balanced in
spring barley whereas for winter barley we can expect supply to
be well in excess of demand," Andree Defois of Strategie Grains
said.
Germany's crop of malting-quality barley is estimated to be
unchanged at around 1.3 million tonnes.
Overall supplies in Britain appear ample after a good crop.
"The only quality concern of merit has been seen in Scotland
where the wet weather is causing some germination issues," said
analyst Jack Watts of the Agriculture and Horticulture
Development Board. "Scotland is looking at a lower barley crop
as well so that could entice more imports to Scotland from
England."
Britain's farm ministry estimates the UK barley crop this
summer rose 5 percent to 7.28 million tonnes.
There has been a significant shift in UK malt demand during
the last decade, a period during which Scotland's whisky
industry has expanded significantly but Britain's beer industry
has contracted.
"As the Scottish malting barley demand has been expanding,
England has been eyeing Scotland as a market for spring barley,"
Watts said. "There is more and more malting barley moving into
Scotland to meet that demand."
Poland is estimated to have harvested 350,000-400,000 tonnes
of malting barley this year, down from the 430,000 tonnes in
2014, estimates Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.
"Given the requirements of the Polish malting sector of
about 500,000 tonnes of barley per season, Poland actually may
have to import around 100,000-150,000 tonnes of malting barley
this year," Sabaranski said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Nigel Hunt and Gus Trompiz,
editing by David Evans)