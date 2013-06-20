VIENNA, June 20 Europe will press ahead with
major economic policy decisions, including steps towards a
banking union, despite the looming German election, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.
"I think that impression is not correct," Barroso told
reporters when asked whether big policy steps were on hold until
after Germany's national vote in September.
"We think it is important also for overall confidence in
Europe that we do not slow down, that we do not relax in our
efforts to complete the architecture of economic and monetary
union. This has been the consistent message of the European
Commission," he said.
In Vienna to attend a meeting of conservative leaders,
Barroso said he expected concrete decisions on measures to
tackle youth unemployment and promote lending to small
businesses at a European Council meeting next week.
"And I hope also progress will be achieved regarding the
steps in the economic and monetary union. There was an agreement
recently about the single supervisory mechanism," he said,
referring to letting the European Central Bank take on oversight
on big banks in the euro zone from mid-2014.
He was speaking as euro zone finance ministers met to decide
when and how their bailout fund can invest in a bank to save it
from failure, a long-promised move that aims to break a downward
spiral between bad banks and their indebted home countries.
"I expect there will be progress there - I really hope so.
In fact the Commission is pushing for that to happen
irrespective of the national election calendars," he said.
