* Europe's bee population in decline
* EU lawmakers want more research, better pesticide
labelling
* EU executive to begin bee-health study in 2012
By Christopher Le Coq
STRASBOURG, Nov 15 European Union
lawmakers on Tuesday called for stronger action to protect
Europe's bees, saying that the rapid decline in the bee
population could affect the growth of important food crops.
The European Parliament called for more funds for research,
clearer warning labels on pesticides and incentives for
pharmaceutical companies to develop antibiotics.
"Beekeeping is crucial for our society as pollination plays
an essential role in preserving biodiversity and maintaining
sustainable European agriculture and food security," said
Socialist EU lawmaker Csaba Sandor Tabajdi, who tabled the
resolution.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, estimates that
84 percent of plant species in Europe are dependent on
pollination and that pollination has an economic value to the
bloc of 22 billion euros.
The lack of data on bee health has been a hurdle in
identifying the causes of the population decline, the Commission
has said. It plans to launch a pilot surveillance programme to
monitor bee-health at the beginning of next year.
Experts in many countries have have documented a
disappearance of bees in recent years in what is widely called
colony collapse disorder, blamed on many factors including
parasites, fungi, stress, pesticides and viruses.
The EU produces around 200,000 tonnes of honey per year, and
Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Romania are the
bloc's biggest producers, according to the Commission.
EU lawmakers adopted the resolution by an overwhelming
majority, with 534 votes in favour, 16 against and 92
abstentions.
(Reporting By Christopher Le Coq. Editing By Sebastian Moffett
and Tim Pearce)