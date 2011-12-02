ZURICH Dec 2 European treaty changes are not enough to regain the trust of financial markets in the short-term and policymakers need to implement a rapid change of course, German "wise man" Peter Bofinger said on Friday.

"We have rising uncertainty in the financial markets, an increasing destabilisation of the euro zone's financial system. Therefore it is very, very important that a change of course takes place as soon as possible," Bofinger told Swiss broadcaster SF1.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Friday the euro zone debt crisis could not be solved overnight, urging instead a long-term approach that relies on tougher fiscal rules being enshrined in European treaties.

Bofinger, one of Germany's five "wise men" who formally advises the German government on the economy, said bolder steps were needed and treaty changes would be insufficient to regain the trust of financial markets.

"Treaty changes are measures that perhaps could have an effect in one to two years," Bofinger said. "We need a solution for the next one to two months. We need to find measures so that the financial system regains its trust in government bonds," he said.

Merkel will travel to Paris on Monday to outline joint proposals with French President Nicolas Sarkozy for treaty changes to create coercive powers to reject national budgets and impose automatic sanctions on serial deficit sinners.