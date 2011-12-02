ZURICH Dec 2 European treaty changes are
not enough to regain the trust of financial markets in the
short-term and policymakers need to implement a rapid change of
course, German "wise man" Peter Bofinger said on Friday.
"We have rising uncertainty in the financial markets, an
increasing destabilisation of the euro zone's financial system.
Therefore it is very, very important that a change of course
takes place as soon as possible," Bofinger told Swiss
broadcaster SF1.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Friday the
euro zone debt crisis could not be solved overnight, urging
instead a long-term approach that relies on tougher fiscal rules
being enshrined in European treaties.
Bofinger, one of Germany's five "wise men" who formally
advises the German government on the economy, said bolder steps
were needed and treaty changes would be insufficient to regain
the trust of financial markets.
"Treaty changes are measures that perhaps could have an
effect in one to two years," Bofinger said. "We need a solution
for the next one to two months. We need to find measures so that
the financial system regains its trust in government bonds," he
said.
Merkel will travel to Paris on Monday to outline joint
proposals with French President Nicolas Sarkozy for treaty
changes to create coercive powers to reject national budgets and
impose automatic sanctions on serial deficit sinners.