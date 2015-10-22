(Adds background to decision)
LONDON Oct 22 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it
would give up its role as a primary dealer in all European
government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial
regulations outlined a day earlier.
Acting as a primary dealer in government bonds is
prestigious, allowing banks to take part in auctions and serving
as an entree to more lucrative work in debt syndications.
But tougher regulation since the financial crisis has made
it costlier for banks, due to the extra capital they now have to
hold against possible losses.
Credit Suisse will continue to act as a primary dealer in
U.S. Treasuries, but the exit from European government bond
markets is the first concrete example of the investment banking
cuts that its chief executive had said would be needed.
Following the lead of regulators in the United States and
Britain, Switzerland's central bank has increased the amount of
capital Credit Suisse and rival UBS must hold, to reduce the
risk of taxpayers having to bail them out in a financial crisis.
On Thursday, Britain's government debt issuance agency
announced that Credit Suisse was resigning as a primary dealer
in British government bonds, effective from the end of Friday.
A Credit Suisse spokesman subsequently said the company was
also resigning all other European primary dealer roles, and
would give up market-making activity too. No information on
specific job losses was immediately available.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Alex Chambers; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)