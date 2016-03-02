LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - It's off to the races again this morning for European credit markets after Asian markets soared up overnight.

The Main index is 2.5bp tighter at 93.5bp, the Crossover is down 8bp at 384bp and the SenFin 2bp on at 102bp. The Dax is opening up 0.7%, with Brent steady at $36.7. Bund futures are off 40 ticks and BTPs 10.

So after taking a bit of a month-end breather on Monday, the rally off the mid-February lows got back into top gear yesterday.

In truth it started in Europe but then accelerated in the US after ISM came in better-than-expected, although remained in contraction territory. That led to a major rally in stocks, with both the Dow and the S&P ending up over 2%, while Treasuries got hit hard. And all that despite much fluctuation in the oil price.

That better tone segued neatly into Asia overnight.

The Nikkei has surged higher by 4%, roughly matched by the Shanghai Composite up over 4% by the close. The Hang Seng is also up 3%.

This comes despite Moody's cutting its outlook for the sovereign to negative, citing uncertainty over implementing needed economic reforms, rising debt, and falling reserves.

All of which has seen the credit rally extend. Just remember, it was only three weeks ago that the Crossover nearly hit 500bp.

But will it continue? Well there is not a lot on the agenda to materially affect the better sentiment. Later in the session, we get that traditional nonfarm red herring ADP employment, which will no doubt send hordes of economists rushing to change their forecasts for the big one, should we deviate far from consensus. We also get some core supply from Germany and the UK this morning.

The reality, though, is that the market is heading into spring with a spring in it's step. At some point, though, everything is going to look overbought as they all try to front run the ECB next week. Anybody for another disappointment there?

Overnight News:

Europe: Draghi comments in a letter to an MEP: No limits to how far ECB willing to deploy instruments within mandate to achieve inflation objective over med-term.

Germany willing to be more flexible on Greek pension reform according to sources.

Irish PM says Fine Gael party will attempt to form a new govt; will talk to other parties and independents.

Blackrock warns a Brexit would impact UK growth and investment.

US: Super Tuesday Republican: Trump wins the majority of states, taking at least 7; Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia; Cruz wins 2; Oklahoma and Texas and Rubio Minnesota.

Democrat: Clinton wins 8 states / territories; Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia; Sanders wins Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Vermont.

Atlanta Fed Q1 GDP lowered to +1.9% from +2.1% prior.

Asia: Moody's lowered outlook on China to negative from stable; rating affirmed at Aa3.

PBoC again did not inject or drain liquidity via repo ops.

Xinhua reports RRR cut on Monday was not an indication of large-scale stimulus to come; does show a slight easing bias in the prudent mon policy.

Fitch says China's RRR cut and credit growth could lead to risks for banks.

China Commerce Mins says China will reduce threshold for foreign investment this year.

BoJ's Kuroda reiterates underlying price trend is improving; flat core CPI is driven by weak oil price since 2014.

Japan MoF, BoJ and FSA held a meeting today to discuss global financial mkts.

Oil: Russia Feb Oil Prod was 10.88M bpd, approx. unch vs Jan.

Venezuela President optimistic about cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC incl steps in coming days for a ministerial meeting.

On the Agenda:

Data: US: ADP employment is expected at 190k.

Europe: Area wide producer prices at 10am are expected at -0.7% m/m and -2.9% y/y.

UK: Construction PMI at 9:30am is expected at 55.5.

Supply: German finance minsitry and UK DMO to auction 5yr paper at 10.30am.

PRIMARY MARKET MANDATES and NEWS:

SSA:

The Bank Of England (Aa1/AAA/AA+) has mandated Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers for a 3-year US dollar Eurobond Reg S/144A transaction. The issue is expected to be launched in the coming weeks subject to market conditions.

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction & Development, IBRD, rated Aaa/AAA) has mandated BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan to lead manage a new USD 5 year fixed rate global benchmark transaction, marketed at MS+40bp area.

FIG/COVERED:

BRFkredit has mandated BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, LBBW and UniCredit to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe March 7-11. BRFkredit - a Danish mortgage credit institution - is wholly owned by Jyske Bank A/S and established under the Danish mortgage finance legislation. An inaugural Euro covered bond benchmark transaction with an expected rating of AAA by S&P may follow subject to market conditions.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and SMBC Nikko for an offering of TLAC-compliant senior unsecured notes. Expected today.

CORPORATE/HY/EM:

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA"), rated A- and A by S&P and Fitch, respectively, has mandated BBVA, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe.

Indonesia's Astra Sedaya Finance plans to hold meetings in Singapore to provide an update to its bondholders.

Transurban Queensland, the operator of five toll roads in Queensland, Australia, has mandated Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB and JP Morgan to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing Monday March 7. Transurban Queensland is owned by Transurban Group (62.5%) (Bloomberg ticker: TCL AU), Australia's largest toll road operator, AustralianSuper (25%), Australia's largest superannuation fund, and Tawreed Investments Limited (12.5%), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). Transurban Queensland's senior debt is rated BBB (stable). A Euro-denominated debt capital markets transaction may follow.

For the full pipeline of upcoming deals see Reuters TGM17546, Bloomberg TG17546, or www.ifrmarkets.com/credit/europe/deal-pipeline/international-eur ope-asia

All of the day's pricings on Reuters TGM17522, Bloomberg TG17522, or www.ifrmarkets.com/credit/europe/deal-summary/international-euro pe-asia (Reporting by Adam Parry; editing by Alex Chambers)