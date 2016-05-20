* Euro volumes strong
* Credit indices weaker
* Deal flow expected to continue
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Issuance in the euro market shows no
signs of slowing despite a significant widening in key indices
in the past month.
Borrowers across all sectors are hitting the screens, with
the investment-grade corporate market especially busy ahead of
an expansion of the ECB's purchase programme next month.
This week, total issuance in the euro market, including
corporates, financials and SSA borrowers, is a little more than
26bn, which followed just over 31bn last week.
The flurry in deal flow comes in spite of a worsening in
leading risk indicators, such as the iTraxx Crossover. The index
was quoted at 335bp on Thursday, 45bp wider since April 21,
although still well inside the near 500bp level it hit
mid-February.
That violent move, allied with fears in other markets,
derailed issuance in the first quarter.
But a better technical backdrop, underpinned by the ECB's
more aggressive QE plan, is overriding any macroeconomic
concerns.
"There's a new buyer in town who doesn't trade the
Crossover," said one syndicate banker in reference to the ECB's
decision to buy corporate bonds from June as it increases its
monthly bond purchases to 80bn from 60bn.
Other indices are also wider over the past month, though to
a much lesser degree. The iTraxx Main, which measures
investment-grade credit risk, is 10bp higher.
Cash spreads have performed better, with investment-grade
corporates 4bp wider over the same period, according to iBoxx
index data.
"Credit spreads have widened out," said William Weaver, head
of debt capital markets, EMEA, at Citigroup. "The Crossover is
meaningfully wider. But deals are getting done and new issue
premiums are mostly low."
A syndicate banker covering the investment-grade market
said: "Things have definitely been softer, but right now we're
telling clients: 'look, forget about the indices and the market
looking weaker, just get the deal done'".
"People want investment-grade corporate paper so sell it
while it's hot and while deals in the aftermarket are performing
OK. It's best to capitalise now and not wait around."
FRENZIED
While issuance this week hasn't been quite as frenzied as
last week, there's still been plenty of activity in both the
investment-grade and high-yield sectors.
The reverse Yankee theme continued with transactions by
Nasdaq and Eastman Chemical as US corporates lock in attractive
funding costs.
But more notable were high-beta trades from the likes of
Telecom Italia and Holcim.
The Italian company, a fallen angel, sold a 1bn 10-year at
3.625% off a 4bn book. That allowed it to tighten pricing from
an initial high 3% to 4% range.
Construction company Holcim, meanwhile, raised 2bn through
seven and 12-year notes. That deal, however, showed that perhaps
for the first time since the deal flow really picked up in the
second quarter, investors are beginning to push back on certain
transactions.
Not only did the company have to pay a decent concession -
25bp in the case of the 12-year - but it dropped a planned
20-year tranche.
French media company Vivendi also had to offer a juicy
premium to raise 1.5bn through a five- and 10-year offering. It
paid a 20-30bp concession, according to a banker away from the
deal.
CONSERVATIVE
In high-yield, one banker said issuers will have to adopt a
more conservative approach, which was reflective of a weaker
market for Double-B credits.
French manufacturer Nexans priced a 250m five-year at 3.25%
having pulled the deal a year ago when leads at the time were
whispering it with a two handle.
"Crossover names have been soft recently - if you look at
HeidelbergCement's recent bond, it's off 30bp over the past two
weeks," said the banker. "It looks like the perfect window was
the end of April and anyone coming now will have to pay up.
Relatively speaking, of course - levels are still tight."
Still, while bankers are aware that a big sell-off could be
around the corner, most remain optimistic about the pipeline for
the next few weeks, pointing to continued inflows into bond
funds.
High-grade bond funds have seen 10 weeks of consecutive
inflows, with US$12bn of money coming in since early March,
according to EPFR. And while high-yield funds have started to
see negative flows, overall the asset class has seen inflows of
US$1bn over the same period. In contrast, equity funds have seen
15 consecutive weeks of outflows.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; (additional reporting by Laura Benitez
and Robert Smith); editing by Julian Baker and Matthew Davies)