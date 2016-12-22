FRANKFURT Dec 22 The European Systemic Risk
Board is set to survey market participants about the creation of
a pan-European bond backed by countries' sovereign debt, it said
on Thursday.
The survey will be launched by the end of December and run
until Jan. 27, the ESRB, a financial risk watchdog which brings
together the European Union's central banks, said.
An ESRB task-force, chaired by Irish governor Philip Lane,
been looking into the creation of a security based on sovereign
debt from multiple EU countries, which would address banks' and
investment funds' need for high-quality collateral to use for
borrowing cash.
It is seen as an alternative to a long-debated common euro
zone bond which has been resisted by the bloc's economic
powerhouse Germany.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)