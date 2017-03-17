(Corrects spelling of Hasenstab in headline)
AMSTERDAM, March 17 Michael Hasenstab, chief
investment officer at Franklin Templeton Investments, said on
Friday he had exited "almost all" European bond positions in
funds he manages, citing ongoing political risk in Europe.
Hasenstab, speaking at a conference in Amsterdam, said
European governments would continue to struggle with pressure
from far-right candidates, including Marine Le Pen in France,
despite the victory of a mainstream political party in the Dutch
election on Wednesday.
"Just because one election has had a non-disruptive result
doesn't mean we're through this," said Hasenstab, who runs
Templeton's flagship Global Bond Fund, with $40 billion in
assets.
He said he does not expect the European Union to break up
soon but that he saw a possibility of that happening the next
time the continent faces an economic downturn.
Separately, he said that stock and bond markets were
underestimating the danger from central banks beginning to wind
down expansionary monetary policies implemented in the wake of
the 2008 financial crisis.
"Valuations are incredibly expensive in a lot of the core
bond markets, colliding with inflationary trends that are
increasing," he said.
"What we saw in October of last year, a rapid decline in
bond yields hitting equities, we think is just a precursor of
things to come."
He said his funds are investing in emerging market bonds,
notably Mexico and Malaysia where he sees the currencies as
undervalued.
Emerging markets are "not a safe haven, there is risk, but
the difference is, at least you're getting paid for it," he
said.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)