PARIS Feb 27 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris,
unveiling plans for his majority stake in European broadcaster
Euronews, said on Friday a cash injection would be used to
expand onto digital platforms and better promote the brand.
In an unprecedented shake-up of the 22-year-old channel's
ownership, Sawiris said this week he had agreed to take a 53
percent stake in Euronews alongside a 35 million euro ($39
million) capital increase. He will join 23 public broadcasters
which are its current shareholders.
Part of the family that founded Egypt's giant Orascom
group, Sawiris said he planned to retain Lyon,
France-based Euronews's neutrality while reaping financial gain.
"Of course it takes, three, four, five years but I am not a
person who is in for fast gain," Sawiris told reporters on a
teleconference on Friday.
"The only age group watching TV is from 40 upwards," he
added. "If we don't prepare Euronews for the next generation by
putting more emphasis on the digital world and social media, the
very existence of this channel in 20 or 30 years might be
jeopardised."
Euronews CEO Michael Peters told the call that veto rights
would be established for shareholders such as France Television
and Italy's RAI on editorial issues, together with the creation
of an independent trust body similar to that of Britain's BBC.
"We are clearly a David competing against a lot of
Goliaths," he said. "We didn't have any resources to invest
massively into digital as we all have to do."
Peters declined to give exact figures but said the channel
would be recruiting journalists and other support staff to drive
the digital expansion and diversification of revenues.
The multilingual channel's revenue currently comes from a
mix of EU funding, private and public clients, advertising,
distribution rights and licence fees from public shareholders --
the last category having collapsed from 50 percent of the total
a decade ago to less than four percent now, Peters said.
Initially conceived in the wake of the 1990-1992 Gulf war as
a "European CNN" intended to give a European perspective on the
news, the channel has put emphasis on its independence from a
political line and its aim to reflect a variety of views.
