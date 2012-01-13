(Corrects first paragraph to 4.3 pct)

TURIN Jan 13 European new car sales are expected to have fallen 4.3 percent in December from a year earlier, according to Global Insight estimates for 15 European states plus Switzerland on Friday.

Sales in 2011 fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Fiat's European market share is seen down to 6.1 percent in December compared to a 6.9 percent market share at the same period last year, Global Insight said. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)