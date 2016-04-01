* Power sector emissions down 0.4 pct

* Industry emissions down 0.4 pct

* Carbon market surplus estimated at 1.7 billion tonnes (Updates throughout with detail/comment)

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, April 1 Emissions regulated under Europe's carbon market fell for the fifth straight year in 2015 thanks in part to renewable energy sources cutting power sector emissions, according to data published on Friday by the European Commission and examined by carbon analysts at Thomson Reuters.

Around 45 percent of Europe's greenhouse gas emissions are regulated by the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc's flagship policy to cut emissions by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide (CO2). It is expected to contribute around two thirds of the reductions needed to meet its target of slashing emissions by 20 percent from 1990 levels.

According to the analysts' interpretation of the data, emissions totalled 1.806 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent last year for companies under the ETS excluding airlines, down 0.4 percent on the previous year.

The fall came on the back of a 0.4 percent drop in emissions from the power sector to 1.014 billion tonnes, largely driven by an increase in renewable energy generation.

Another factor was cheap gas prices, which improved the profitability of gas-fired power stations. These produce around half the carbon dioxide emissions of coal-fired plants.

Industry emissions also fell by 0.4 percent, "mainly because of lower industrial production in the steel and cement sectors as well as more CO2 efficient refining," Ingvild Sorhus, senior analyst at Thomson Reuters said.

The ETS caps the emissions of more than 11,000 power plants, factories and airlines, forcing them to surrender one carbon permit for every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted annually by April of the following year.

Industrial firms regulated by the scheme, such as steel and cement makers, will get a total of around 6.6 billion free carbon allowances between 2013 and 2020 to help them compete with rivals in other countries that have looser environmental rules.

"We estimate that industrial producers received 728 million allowances last year, which are enough to cover 92 percent of industry's emissions. Because too many allowances were issued in the past, companies in the carbon market now hold 1.7 billion surplus allowances as of 2015," Sorhus said.

The amount given is based on historical production forecasts and a fall in industrial output since the 2008 recession means many firms are left holding a surplus of credits they can sell.

Aviation emissions rose by 3.6 percent to 57 million tonnes last year.

The emissions figure is watched by participants in the ETS as it provides a first indication of 2015's supply and demand balance.

Benchmark carbon prices fell around 6 percent after the data to a session low of 4.91 euros a tonne as the fall in emissions was sharper than expected. The prices have since recovered to around 5.10 euros. (Editing by Clelia Oziel)