* Companies left with only 20 mln offsets a year to 2020
* Cost of compliance likely to increase
* High offset use hampers efforts to cut carbon market
surplus
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, May 5 European companies have used
almost all of their quotas of cheap U.N. carbon credits to
reduce emissions costs under the EU Emissions Trading System
(ETS), which is likely to push up their compliance costs in
later years, analysts said on Tuesday.
The ETS is the bloc's flagship policy to cut greenhouse gas
emissions, regulating about half of Europe's output of
heat-trapping gases by forcing more than 12,000 power plants,
factories and airlines to surrender an allowance for every tonne
emitted.
Companies covered by the scheme can surrender a total of
about 1.57 billion United Nations-backed carbon offsets against
their greenhouse gas emissions to 2020, instead of more
expensive EU Allowances (EUAs), the staple currency of the EU
carbon market.
However, data published late on Monday by the European
Commission showed that companies in the EU have already used
about 1.446 billion U.N. offsets, leaving them a little more
than 20 million a year to 2020, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analyst Marcus Ferdinand said.
"We can assume that many companies have used most if not all
their credit limit already ... the possibility to reduce their
compliance costs by using cheap credits instead of EU Allowances
is phasing out," Point Carbon's Ferdinand said.
U.N. offsets are generated by projects that reduce emissions
in developing countries and countries with targets under the
Kyoto Protcol.
The U.N.-backed offsets currently trade at around 0.50 euros
a tonne, while benchmark EUAs cost about 15
times more at 7.50 euros.
Monday's data showed companies used about 255 million U.N.
offsets to comply with the ETS in 2014.
German utility RWE is Europe's biggest corporate
emitter of carbon dioxide and its annual results showed that it
had to cover a shortage of 148 million carbon allowances last
year.
Damien Morris, Head of Policy at lobby group Sandbag, said
the high level of offset use severely reduced the impact of
measures introduced by the European Commission last year to help
stem oversupply in the EU carbon market caused by weak economic
growth, low industrial production and energy demand.
"Analysis from Sandbag finds that, against expectations, the
market surplus decreased by only 10 million last year, leaving
the total at 2,088 million," he said.
Last year the European Commission started to withhold 900
million permits from the carbon market from 2014-2016 under its
backloading plan in an attempt to boost prices.
Carbon prices have tumbled by more than 70 percent from
highs over 30 euros per tonne hit in 2006, leaving the market
too weak to spur a switch to low-carbon technology.
(Editing by David Goodman)