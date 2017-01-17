FRANKFURT Jan 17 European car sales rose 3.2
percent in December, lifting sales to the third consecutive year
of growth in Europe, according to industry data published on
Tuesday, which showed Volkswagen lost market share
in 2016.
December registrations across the European Union and
European Free Trade Area (EFTA) countries advanced to 1.193
million cars from 1.156 million a year earlier, the
Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said.
Renault overtook Peugeot to become
number two in Europe for 2016 as a whole, buoyed by a run of new
vehicles such as the Kadjar SUV that led it to post a 12.1
percent increase in sales to 1,522,629 cars.
The VW brand saw annual sales decrease 0.4 percent, but
still remained the biggest-selling passenger-car brand in Europe
with an overall market share of 11.4 percent. Renault
and Opel were the next best-selling brands with market
shares of 7.3 percent and 6.6 percent respectively.
Total sales were up 6.5 percent to 15,131,719 new
registrations last year.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sales rose 13.9 percent.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)