FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone's car market continued its decline in February, shrinking 11.8 percent from a year-earlier, even though the month was a day longer due to the leap year, the European auto industry group ACEA said on Thursday.

New car registrations in the 17 countries using the single currency fell to 743,783 vehicles in February, largely weighed down by poor demand in major markets such as France and Italy.

South Korean manufacturers continued to expand their share of the lucrative western European car market at the expense of established brands like Renault, Peugeot, Opel and Fiat.

All four traditional European brands saw new car registrations drop by 19 percent or more last month. Toyota lagged only slightly with a decline of 18 percent.

Meanwhile Hyundai's registrations grew by more than 5 percent in a shrinking market, raising its share by half a point to 3.2 percent.

Its smaller Korean affiliate Kia saw demand rise by nearly 40 percent. This gave it a 2.3 percent slice of the market, nearly a full point more than in February 2011.

General Motors' Korean-built Chevrolets also enjoyed a boost, increasing 17 percent in the month and expanding its share slightly to 1.5 percent.

