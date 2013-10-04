FRANKFURT Oct 4 Western European car sales rose
at their fastest pace this year in September thanks to a surge
in demand from private buyers in the UK, according to industry
forecaster LMC Automotive.
But it predicted growth in volumes next year of only 1
percent to 11.55 million vehicles, after shrinking an estimated
2.8 percent this year to 11.44 million and nearly plumbing lows
from 20 years ago.
"We'll see some growth but it's not going to be a stellar
performance," Jonathon Poskitt of LMC Automotive said on Friday.
Western European sales grew 5.3 percent to 1.13 million
vehicles last month, LMC said, bringing the total for the first
nine months to 8.77 million - a decline of 4.1 percent over the
same period last year.
Industry executives have been anxious to see whether soft
sales in August were just a blip or would signal further
problems to come.
Sales in the overall European market crashed to their lowest
level for the first eight months of a year since records began
in 1990.
"This (September) was a stand-out month for the UK
market...The private side of the market is the real key to that
expansion," Poskitt said
Sales in the UK jumped 12 percent to over 400,000 cars in
September, its highest volume since March 2008, on the back of
an even greater gain in privately-registered cars.