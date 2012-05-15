By Jennifer Clark
| GENEVA/BRUSSELS
GENEVA/BRUSSELS May 15 Under the lights of the
Geneva motor show in March, Europe's top auto executives boasted
about the new features of their latest models and tried to
out-hype their rivals.
The next morning, in a hotel conference room just across the
way from Geneva's convention centre, the same executives all sat
down to work out how to fix their huge overcapacity problem.
At a board meeting of the European automaker's lobby group
ACEA, the bosses of Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, Peugeot, Renault,
Fiat and Opel decided it was time to discuss the elephant in the
room: plant closures.
"Their fear was of an all-out price war," said a source who
was briefed about the meeting but declined to be named. "The
negative fallout from that would be terrible."
The hard truth is that after more than four years of falling
demand and profits, Europe's carmakers have yet to restructure
or consolidate. Many factories are running at partial capacity -
analysts estimate automakers have cut some 3 million cars, or 20
percent, from their production lines - and still producers
struggle to sell their wares.
At the Geneva meeting, ACEA President Sergio Marchionne
pressed members to call on Brussels for political cover to start
shutting down factories.
"Closures should be co-ordinated at EU level," the Fiat and
Chrysler boss told them, according to the person briefed on the
meeting, to get around "a game of chicken" played by the
producers where the first company to close plants would take the
brunt of the cost and leave the rest to benefit.
A GAME OF CHICKEN
Europe's carmakers survived the initial economic downturn in
2009 by turning to national governments for help.
Germany, France, Britain and other countries offered some 30
billion euros in financing and incentives to companies and car
buyers to support an industry upon which 12 million families
depend for their livelihoods. But there was a conspicuous lack
of pressure for companies to restructure or merge - governments
battling the financial crisis did not want to have to deal with
yet more job losses. In France the government explicitly awarded
the money on the proviso that its automakers did not shut any
plants.
In contrast, U.S. carmakers were forced to overhaul their
businesses in return for their massive $81 billion bailout, when
Chrysler and General Motors were supported through bankruptcy.
But where the American industry has rebounded strongly,
Europe's carmakers muddle on. Some, such as German firms BMW,
Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, have enjoyed big profits on the
back of demand for premium models. Others - Peugeot, Fiat and
GM's Opel - have struggled. Many rely heavily on discounting,
continuing to fund price cuts set up initially as government
cash incentives for new buyers. Rebates in Germany and Italy
reached an all-time high in March of 30 percent off the sticker
price.
Automakers contacted by Reuters declined to give details
about current capacity levels at their plants. In a May 1 report
entitled "Can the EU ignore industry calls for help?", UBS
published some estimates based on data from market research firm
IHS and concluded that BMW and VW are running their plants at
over 90 percent of capacity, while Renault is at an estimated 76
percent, followed by GM and Peugeot at 75 percent. Ford is at 70
percent and Fiat at 65 percent. Those rates are "barely at break
even level at the top end of that range, and squarely in loss
for a number of them," the report says.
So it is no surprise that many in the industry have
concluded that the solution is to close some of the 187 vehicle
factories in the EU, Russia and Turkey.
The problem is, not everyone agrees. At the ACEA meeting
Marchionne's argument was fiercely opposed by the three German
manufacturers, whose brands continue to sell well.
Martin Winterkorn - boss of VW, which is the second biggest
carmaker in the world and runs its plants at almost full
capacity - argued that manufacturers should instead invest
outside Europe and improve their technology and fuel efficiency.
That may be true, in the long run. But what everyone in that
meeting also knew is that VW is forced to offer some of its cars
at huge, company-subsidised discounts. The Seat Ibiza, for
instance, was the deepest discounted model in Europe in March,
according to the Center for Automotive Research at the
University of Duisburg-Essen. Buyers in Germany could snap up
the Ibiza with zero deposit and zero interest financing for five
years, at a monthly payment of just 99 euros - a 27 percent
discount from the 10,990 euro sticker price.
EU OPTIONS
Carmakers are now waiting to hear what kind of assistance
Brussels will offer. Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani and
ACEA chief Marchionne will unveil suggested remedies for the
struggling industry on June 6.
A policy group called CARS 21, which gathers ministers from
EU member states, auto executives, EU commissioners, and trade
union representatives, also argues for EU support and has
drafted a series of suggestions. Germany, France, Italy, UK and
Spain - where the problem of overcapacity is worst - are likely
to welcome acknowledgement from the EU that the auto industry is
in crisis, since it will provide political cover for the job
losses that come from plant closures.
However, carmakers hoping for the kind of support offered to
European steelmakers in the 1980s - when restrictions on state
aid were lifted to fund financial help and production quotas -
are likely to be disappointed.
According to a CARS 21 spokesman, Tajani is expected to urge
the EU to increase funding for research and development, and
help coordinate how it is spent.
The report suggests he is also likely to ask for cuts to the
EU's costly maze of safety and environmental regulations, a
burden which the industry has repeatedly cited as the main
source of price inflation.
His third recommendation may be in the area of trade policy
- a hot button issue particularly in the wake of the EU's Free
Trade Agreement with South Korea, which began in July 1, 2011
and has seen 150,000 extra Korean cars on Europe's roads.
One source who has taken part in CARS 21 meetings, said some
carmakers have grumbled in the corridors during breaks in the
meetings that the EU should consider an import tariff. For now
though, this is still far from being an official proposal.
"Some car makers feel that the only way to deal with the
import situation is a 20 percent tariff," said the source, who
added that no such plans are underway.
Governments may offer help with retraining workers, but
Europe's stalled economy is producing few jobs.
In 2009 in Turin, Italy, the government set up such a scheme
to help thousands of workers who were laid off in several
industries. They included employees of Fiat, which has postponed
investment in new models. When the program first started, about
60-65 percent of workers were finding new employment. Now, of
the 69,000 people participating in the scheme in December 2011,
only about 20 percent are re-employed, many on short-term
contracts.
MAP OF GLOOM
Even if the EU is able to help cushion the fallout from
plant closures, it's likely that the manufacturers will bear the
biggest costs.
The good news - for the automakers, if not workers - is that
unlike in 2009, European carmakers generally have enough cash to
shut plants.
"Looking at the balance sheet positions, we think that the
weaker players have sufficient liquidity to finance their
downsizing without relying on public aid," said UBS analyst
Philippe Houchois in the May 1 report.
The first to jump is widely expected to be either GM or
Peugeot, which announced a manufacturing alliance in February.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year,
and has lost money in Europe for 12 straight years. Its Vauxhall
factory at Ellesmere Port in north-west England has long been
threatened with closure, prompting fierce lobbying by UK
business secretary Vince Cable.
Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported recently
that GM was looking to shift production of the Astra from
Ruesselsheim to Ellesmere - a move that would keep the factory
open and be a major coup for the UK.
GM's Opel plant in Bochum, Germany, though, remains a
candidate for closure, although the company has promised unions
it won't close any Opel plants until after 2014.
Meantime the plant in Aulnay, north of Paris, where Peugeot
makes its small Citroen C3 model is also vulnerable. An internal
company document leaked last June outlined plans to close
Aulnay, while cautioning any announcement would have to wait
until after the election. It also expressed doubts over the
viability of the company's Madrid plant. Peugeot is currently
seeking tenants for 17,000 square metres of the Aulnay site in
addition to the 23,000 square metres of the factory it has
already leased out.
While he has denied that any final decision has been taken,
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin has acknowledged that
Aulnay's future is uncertain beyond 2014.
France's President-elect Francois Hollande may have
something to say about that, of course. And European carmakers
have promised to retrench before, only to carry on as usual. But
politicians and car bosses know that they have to act at some
point, before a problem of job losses becomes one of
bankruptcies.
The consequence of doing nothing "is that European players
are weakening little by little," Carlos Ghosn, boss of French
carmaker Renault, said at the New York car show last month.