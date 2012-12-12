* Daimler test prompts rethink on air-conditioning coolant
* Honeywell, Dupont have invested hundreds of millions
* Product only one that meets strict EU emissions guidelines
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Dec 12 When engineers at
Mercedes-Benz tasked with field-testing a revolutionary new
refrigerant watched it ignite in a ball of fire before their
eyes, it took a while for the significance of their discovery to
sink in.
Simulating a leak in the air-conditioning line of a Mercedes
B-Class tourer, they had released a fine mixture of refrigerant
and A/C compressor oil, which sprayed across the car's
turbo-charged 1.6 litre engine.
The substance caught fire as soon as it hit the hot surface,
releasing a toxic, corrosive gas as it burned. The car's
windshield turned milky white as lethal hydrogen fluoride began
eating its way into the glass.
"We were frozen in shock, I am not going to deny it. We
needed a day to comprehend what we had just seen," said Stefan
Geyer, a senior Daimler engineer who ran the tests.
Air-conditioning refrigerants are not the stuff of
controversy. Traditionally, they have been made of relatively
innocuous chemicals that change from liquid to vapour and back
again, transferring heat and cooling the surrounding air in the
process.
But the discovery at the German carmaker's Sindelfingen test
track in early August suggested this new product posed a very
real risk to car passengers.
It has set off a battle royal between Daimler and U.S.
conglomerate Honeywell, replete with mudslinging,
conspiracy theories and spin-doctoring.
At stake is not just a lucrative business for Honeywell and
its partner Dupont, who have invested hundreds of
millions of dollars to develop, market and produce the coolant
known as HFO-1234yf. Their refrigerant also happens to be the
only product of its kind that meets new EU climate guidelines.
Because of concerns about greenhouse gases, EU legislators
in Brussels have ordered the phasing out of the long-time
industry standard, R134a, from January.
By 2017, every single air-conditioned car that rolls off
assembly lines for sale in Europe - roughly 14 million vehicles
a year - could be filled with about $70 worth of HFO-1234yf.
The Daimler test has sent the industry, and Brussels,
scrambling to figure out whether years of tests that showed the
new product to be perfectly safe could have been flawed.
If it does pose a danger, they must reconsider plans to
introduce the refrigerant across Europe's entire fleet - and act
fast.
"The industry obviously takes very seriously the new
findings, which show the refrigerant can be flammable under
certain extreme conditions," said Cara McLaughlin, a spokeswoman
for Europe's auto industry association ACEA.
DAMAGE CONTROL
After confirming their August results in subsequent tests,
Daimler notified the authorities in late September that it
wanted to recall all 1,300 cars worldwide that already use the
new refrigerant.
A month later, with only a few weeks to go until the
phase-in of HFO-1234yf begins, 13 major carmakers quietly began
a new fourth round of safety tests to assess the accuracy of the
Daimler results, which showed combustion occurring in more than
two-thirds of the cases after a simulated head-on collision.
Meanwhile, Honeywell and Dupont are in full-blown damage
control mode.
They stand to lose a fortune in wasted development costs and
forfeited future revenue. Honeywell alone has secured over 100
patents for the product worldwide.
The companies say the simulations were not conducted under
real-life conditions and note that cars that were actually
crashed to test the material - rather than subject to simulated
accidents - did not raise any red flags.
They accuse Daimler of grossly exaggerating the danger and
even of deliberately staging the test to provoke a scare out of
ulterior motives that have nothing to do with passenger safety -
a claim the Stuttgart-based carmaker vehemently denies.
Geyer's findings were so diametrically at odds with
previously documented research that even German engineers at an
automotive icon like Mercedes started to doubt themselves.
"It was scarcely believable. The most complicated lab tests
conducted using the most sensitive measuring instruments around
found nothing and all we do is drive a car around a couple of
times, open a tiny hole in the refrigerant line and the next
thing you know the car is on fire," said Geyer.
Had he seen a February 2008 report by a small Austrian firm,
Obrist Engineering, he might have known that combustion could
occur at engine operating temperatures.
Obrist identified a risk of secondary fire and urged further
investigation to assess the implications for passengers, citing
the relatively low concentrations of toxic emissions needed to
kill a human being.
Andreas Kornath, a chemistry professor at the University of
Munich who works with fire fighters, has been warning carmakers
about HFO-1234yf and the risks posed by even low amounts of
hydrogen fluoride (HF) released during its combustion.
"Whereas carbon monoxide does no permanent tissue damage and
during a fire rises straight into the atmosphere, HF binds with
ambient moisture to form very fine droplets of hydrofluoric acid
that can remain suspended in the air," he said.
Readily absorbed by the skin, hydrogen fluoride begins
attacking the body once it enters the bloodstream by spreading
death on a cellular level, a process known as necrosis. High
enough doses are known to cause the lungs to fill up with fluid,
causing a drowning sensation, and to trigger cardiac arrest.
According to the U.S. Labour Department's Occupation Safety
and Health Administration, workers should not be exposed over an
eight-hour period to more than three milligrams of hydrogen
fluoride per cubic metre of air, or three parts per million.
Permissible levels for hydrogen cyanide - used by the Nazis
in gas chambers - are over three times as high.
AIRBAGS MORE DANGEROUS
After already suffering a nine-month production delay in
China, the last thing Honeywell and Dupont need now is a
potential safety scandal that could have ramifications for their
business in Europe and beyond.
Thanks to incentives offered by the Environmental Protection
Agency, the refrigerant is likely to be rolled out widely in the
United States as well.
The duo's patent-protected monopoly has aroused suspicion by
carmakers and envy at other rivals. Europe's ACEA believes
Honeywell intentionally concealed its patent process, a claim
the company rejects as baseless.
French chemical company Arkema prompted the EU to
launch anti-trust investigations last December. Honeywell is
being examined over whether it "abused its dominant position"
and "engaged in deceptive conduct".
While Honeywell and Dupont concede that HFO1234yf is "mildly
flammable", they point to peer-reviewed safety tests from
December 2009 that estimate the refrigerant could pose a danger
in just one or two cases per year.
"The chance of being killed by an inflating airbag is 100
times higher," said Chris Seeton, an engineer from Honeywell
leading the development of HFO-1234yf.
With much on the line and environmental groups in Germany
advocating the industry focus on developing carbon dioxide as a
natural refrigerant, things are turning ugly.
Honeywell accuses Daimler of designing the test in such a
way as to create the desired result, all the way down to the
amount of refrigerant found in the A/C system.
"We fundamentally believe they knew what they were doing
when they went to videotape this," said Honeywell's Seeton.
"Their test was engineered for that outcome."
By fomenting a fear campaign, his company says, Daimler
might be seeking to postpone as long as possible paying the
higher costs of the new refrigerant, which they say is ten times
as expensive as R134a.
"It wasn't until they were under significant economic
constraints and this billion-euro cost savings (programme was
launched) that they brought this issue up," said Terrence Hahn,
General Manager for Honeywell's Fluorine Products business.
Seeton also believes Daimler might be using safety as an
argument to test the EU's resolve, given German carmakers are
seeking greater allowance to build cars with dirtier emissions
than permitted under current 2020 targets.
Daimler dismisses the claims. It says it now faces higher
costs from ditching the new refrigerant.
"GUARANTEED NOT TO BURN"
Michel Gabriel, managing director of consultancy Interbrand
in Zurich, believes Daimler is justified in taking a cautious
stance, given its reputation for producing cars with the highest
levels of safety.
"In cases where management is aware of a certain problem and
knowingly acts anyway, judging a risk to be acceptable, then
they might make themselves liable to the accusation that they
had acted irresponsibly," he said. "A premium carmaker's most
important asset is its brand."
The German carmaker won over its first supporter in November
in the form of Volkswagen. Its chairman, Ferdinand
Piech, said the group would work on developing a new A/C system
using CO2, since it is "guaranteed not to burn".
Brussels has not received any formal request to delay
enforcement of the EU directive yet, but the German auto
industry wants six additional months to conduct more tests.
"Daimler has raised the highest concern in the European
Commission," said a spokeswoman, adding Brussels is "closely
following the developments in the relevant investigations".
One industry source believes the EU has no choice but to
push back the January phase-in of HFO-1234yf, since every
carmaker has been caught unprepared. Launching infringement
proceedings against the carmakers is a political no-go at a time
when the auto industry has its back against the wall.
"Just look at Peugeot, Ford or Opel; piling on fines would
break their neck," the person said. "There is no alternative to
finding a new refrigerant, given the current debate. The
Mercedes recall signalled that very clearly."