BRUSSELS, April 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Mar 2014 Feb 2014 Mar 2013

Total for the month 52,808 46,140 53,076

Year-on-year change (pct) -0.50 1.63 -11.42

Year-to-date total 148,532 95,724 149,160

Cumulative change (pct) -0.42 -0.38 0.54

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.84 percent for March compared with 22.79 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.