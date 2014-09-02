BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013
Total for the month 28,613 35,275 29,829
Year-on-year change (pct) -4.08 1.14 -4.57
Year-to-date total 351,712 323,099 354,581
Cumulative change (pct) -0.81 -0.51 0.43
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 22.36 percent for August compared with 20.49 percent for the
same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.