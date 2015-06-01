BRUSSELS, June 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations May 2015 Apr 2015 May 2014 Total for the month 40,502 51,423 42,955 Year-on-year change (pct) -5.71 -3.6 -3.51 Year-to-date total 238,998 198,496 244,806 Cumulative change (pct) -2.37 -1.66 -0.77 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.36 percent for May compared with 24.21 for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Adrian Croft)