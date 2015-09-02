BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Aug 2015 Jul 2015 Aug 2014
Total for the month 31,252 36,121 28,613
Year-on-year change (pct) 9.22 2.40 -4.08
Year-to-date total 355,797 324,545 351,712
Cumulative change (pct) 1.16 0.45 -0.81
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 23.31 percent for August compared with 22.36 percent for the
same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.