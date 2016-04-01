BRUSSELS, April 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Mar 2016 Feb 2016 Mar 2015
Total for the month 56,423 49,707 55,245
Year-on-year change (pct) 2.13 11.69 4.61
Year-to-date total 150,456 91,828 147,073
Cumulative change (pct) 2.30 2.40 -0.98
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 21.77 percent for March compared with 22.18 percent in March
2015.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.