BRUSSELS, April 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data: New car registrations Mar 2016 Feb 2016 Mar 2015 Total for the month 56,423 49,707 55,245 Year-on-year change (pct) 2.13 11.69 4.61 Year-to-date total 150,456 91,828 147,073 Cumulative change (pct) 2.30 2.40 -0.98 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.77 percent for March compared with 22.18 percent in March 2015. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.