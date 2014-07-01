BRUSSELS, July 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Tuesday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations June 2014 May 2014 June 2013
Total for the month 42,397 42,955 43,158
Year-on-year change (pct) -1.76 -3.51 -9.42
Year-to-date total 287,203 244,806 289,873
Cumulative change (pct) -0.92 -0.77 +1.67
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 24.2 percent for June compared with 20.4 for the same
month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)